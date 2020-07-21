Third 'safe space' for Cape Town's homeless introduced

Substance abuse interventions, strengthening family ties, and job and work readiness are some of the programmes and services which will be offered to street people at Cape Town’s new “safe space”.

The Culemborg expansion site was opened under the FW de Klerk Boulevard freeway bridge earlier this month. It will offer a place for 96 people, according to mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

The site will be operated by an external service provider. Badroodien said residents who chose to live there would have to adhere to strict rules. For example, the service providers would not let people into the facility if there was a “suspicion of intoxication”.

Badroodien said the residents also needed to show willingness to engage in city programmes, whether it be rehabilitation, psycho-social care or personal development.