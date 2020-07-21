Two years after landmark silicosis settlement, no-one has been paid

An advocacy group for ex-miners who suffered debilitating lung impairment while working on SA’s mines has expressed concern at the slow progress of the trust that is responsible for compensating affected miners.

On July 10, the Justice for Miners Campaign (J4M), which was formed to lobby for miners and ex-miners that contracted either or both silicosis and tuberculosis while working in SA’s gold mines, published a statement of concern about the current state of operation of the Tshiamiso Trust.

The trust was formed after a R5bn settlement in a 2018 class action lawsuit. J4M believes that up to 500,000 ex-miners may qualify for compensation administered by the trust.

GroundUp reported that J4M contends that the trust is moving too slowly in its formation and operations. To date, no ex-miner party to the settlement has received any compensation from the trust. J4M says the suspension of the lung function tests due to Covid-19 — a measure that is required for an ex-miner to qualify for compensation — will cause “huge delays” in the compensation process.

J4M has proposed that the trust open offices and make use of the paralegals and organisations that were involved in the class-action suit. These organisations have access to scanners, internet and data required to make the system work. They can also double as check points for medical examinations needed to apply for compensation.

In response, the Tshiamiso Trust has defended its progress, saying that while the settlement was made public two years ago, the terms were reached only in late 2019, and that Covid-19 has hampered its ability to discharge its duties. The task of administering the trust requires setting up complex systems, which cannot be rushed.

The trust says the pilot phase of the compensation process began in late June 2020, and focuses on ex-miners with second-stage silicosis. These miners have existing medical records confirming their lung impairment.

The history

Gold miners in SA have been at risk for silicosis, a condition affecting the lungs that develops from exposure to quartz dust, and work-related tuberculosis, which spreads rapidly in the close confines of mines. These lung diseases individually and together can lead to a person suffering impaired breathing, and often early death.

In May 2018, a landmark settlement was reached: R5bn to be paid out over 13 years. Six mining companies are party to the agreement: African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater. In terms of the settlement agreement, miners who worked at mines operated by one of the six companies between March 12 1965 and December 10 2019 are potentially eligible for compensation. The compensation for qualifying miners largely depends on the level of lung impairment suffered by the ex-miner or the results of a post-mortem lung inspection.

The Tshiamiso Trust was set up in terms of the settlement, with a mandate to ensure that those who have silicosis or work-related tuberculosis are compensated.

Complicating factors

Many ex-miners were brought to work on the mines from countries neighbouring SA, and after their tenures on the mines returned to these countries, often to rural villages.

Justice For Miners operates in Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique. The organisation is forming chapters in Eastern Cape, Welkom and Botswana. A spokesperson for the organisation told GroundUp that it is also in contact with ex-miners in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Namibia.

The trust has access to employment records of miners who worked at mines run by the six companies.