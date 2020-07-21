South Africa

Body of 32-year-old man airlifted from Devil's Peak on Table Mountain

21 July 2020 - 12:50 By Aron Hyman
Emergency services airlift the body of Ken Stephen on July 8 2020. The same helicopter was used to airlift a body from near Woodstock Cave on July 21.
Image: Esa Alexander

The body of a 32-year-old man was airlifted from Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park on Tuesday morning.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said the body was sighted by passers-by on the slopes of Devil's Peak near Woodstock Cave shortly after 9am.

“A hasty team of two paramedics were deployed and confirmed that it was a body. The helicopter operated by Air Mercy Services contracted to the department of health was authorised to assist,” he said.

“It collected a technical rescuer on Lower Tafelberg Road and lowered him to the body. Thereafter the operatives put the body in a stretcher so that the helicopter could extract all by hoisting them out.

“The body has been handed over to the police and all our operatives are safely off the mountain.”

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquest case had been opened. "A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death," she said.

On July 8, the body of trail runner Ken Stephen was found at the foot of a cliff below the north face of Table Mountain. He had been missing since going on a run two days earlier.

