You may infect someone who can die of Covid: Doctor urges less socialising

Stead said hospitals are faced with not only an increasing number of Covid-19 patients, but along with it staff shortages due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections among the staff.

“We have already had more than 150 staff at Cecilia Makiwane that have been off sick, although some of them have recovered and come back to work. Every day there’s a staff member who tests positive,” he said.

He said both facilities have experienced the death of staff members.

Despite strenuous efforts and strict use of personal protective equipment (PPE), Stead also came down with Covid-19.

“I was expecting to get an infection at some stage and I’m sure I got it from work because I didn’t have any contacts outside of work. We have been fairly isolated outside of work.

“I have had close contact with Covid-19 patients and some colleagues who had been infected as well, I’m not sure which of those I caught it from,” said Stead.

He lives with his wife and three children.

“I was not keeping away from them, so we decided to quarantine at home and I tried to isolate myself from the rest of the family. My wife and my son became symptomatic as well but we fortunately had very mild disease,” he said.

“We have always had patients dying. It’s just the intensity and the numbers of patients that are dying in casualty and in the wards. It’s quite a lot of strain for nurses, especially those who work much closer to the patients and have to wrap up dead bodies,” said Stead.

“I think when we had few staff testing positive, there was a lot of panic …

“There were lots of units closing due to pushback from the staff, out of fear and the involvement of the labour unions. It was extremely challenging – as we were trying to prepare for patients, staff were going in the opposite direction.

“But now the staff have become more comfortable treating corona patients; corona has become more of a reality. Their fears are real because some of our colleagues have paid with their lives,” said Stead.