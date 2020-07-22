South Africa

ConCourt tears into lawyer for unnecessary litigation and defaming judge

22 July 2020 - 07:30 By ERNEST MABUZA
The apex court has ordered a costs order on a punitive scale against a legal professional who it said had been litigating vexatiously and had defamed a member of the judiciary.
The apex court has ordered a costs order on a punitive scale against a legal professional who it said had been litigating vexatiously and had defamed a member of the judiciary.
Image: NICOLENE OLCKERS/GALLO IMAGES

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday made a self-admitted "impolite and harsh" judgment on Tuesday, slamming a lawyer for his poor conduct.

The highest court in the land showed its displeasure with the conduct of Hitjevi Obafemi Tjiroze.

The court said Tjiroze had been litigating frivolously and vexatiously, at great expense to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The court also found Tjiroze had defamed a member of the judiciary and gratuitously accused some individuals of lying under oath, without any evidence in substantiation.

"It seems impolite and harsh to start a judgment by telling a litigant that her or his cause must fail. But if there ever was a candidate for that kind of opener, this is it," said justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in a unanimous judgment in an application brought by Tjiroze.

Tjiroze worked as state counsel for seven years, conducting prosecutions in the office of the prosecutor-general of Namibia. Thereafter he worked for Sanlam, first in Namibia and later in South Africa, as a legal advisor and in legal compliance, respectively.

Courts thwart King Zwelithini's trust's attempt to control land

An attempt by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Ingonyama Trust to take control of thousands of hectares of land worth almost R1bn, which was awarded ...
News
2 days ago

The dispute between Tjiroze and the FSCA arose from an error in the authority's notice of intention to oppose, which was filed in review proceedings initiated by Tjiroze in the high court in Pretoria.

The error was in the use of FSCA's former name at the time, the Registrar of Financial Services Providers.

In the notice of intention to oppose, the FSCA erroneously referred to itself as the “Registrar of Financial Services Board” instead of the “Registrar of Financial Services Providers”.

Tjiroze opposed the FSCA’s application to amend this notice by correcting the name, arguing that the notice of intention to oppose be set aside, and the review application be heard unopposed.

Acting judge Marcus Senyatsi granted the application by FSCA for leave to amend in February last year.

Senyatsi refused Tjiroze's leave to appeal this decision in August last year for lack of prospects of success, and because the order for the amendment was not a final judgment, and thus not appealable.

However, this did not stop Tjiroze, who then instituted an urgent application before the high court for the retrospective recusal of Senyatsi and "nullification" of both the judgment granting the amendment and the one refusing leave to appeal.

Court finds government failed to feed children

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and all the provincial education MECs, except the Western Cape, have been found to be in breach of the ...
News
4 days ago

Tjiroze claimed Senyatsi had a conflict of interest arising from  an alleged direct family relation between him and a man employed by the FSCA.

Another acting judge dismissed Tjiroze's application.

The court held Tjiroze's prayer for recusal was not competent, since Senyatsi no longer had authority to deal with the matter.

It also found that Tjiroze's allegations about Senyatsi's association with the employee of the FSCA were vague and unsubstantiated.

Undeterred, Tjiroze approached the ConCourt directly. He said his right to a fair hearing was undermined by collusion between the FSCA and Senyatsi.

Tjiroze said this was because the judge "knowingly held an interest in the matter".

The ConCourt dismissed Tjiroze's application for leave to appeal.

It said its jurisdiction was not engaged because this was a factual dispute dressed in constitutional clothing and awarded costs against Tjiroze.

Madlanga said a punitive costs was warranted because of Tjiroze's conduct.

READ MORE:

Mixed martial arts boss sues 'citizen journalist' for R200,000 for defamation

The president of Mixed Martial Arts SA, which regulates all forms of the sport, is claiming R200,000 in damages from a podcaster for allegedly ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

AfriForum vs Panyaza Lesufi: here is what you need to know

MEC Panyaza Lesufi is being sued by the lobby group Afriforum.
Politics
3 weeks ago

High court gives Eastern Cape doctor suing EFF manager for defamation an expensive law lesson

Eastern Cape medical doctor Sizwe Mxenge may be good at recommending medicine for his patients, but it seems he could not prescribe justice for ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X