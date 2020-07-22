ConCourt tears into lawyer for unnecessary litigation and defaming judge

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday made a self-admitted "impolite and harsh" judgment on Tuesday, slamming a lawyer for his poor conduct.

The highest court in the land showed its displeasure with the conduct of Hitjevi Obafemi Tjiroze.

The court said Tjiroze had been litigating frivolously and vexatiously, at great expense to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The court also found Tjiroze had defamed a member of the judiciary and gratuitously accused some individuals of lying under oath, without any evidence in substantiation.

"It seems impolite and harsh to start a judgment by telling a litigant that her or his cause must fail. But if there ever was a candidate for that kind of opener, this is it," said justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga in a unanimous judgment in an application brought by Tjiroze.

Tjiroze worked as state counsel for seven years, conducting prosecutions in the office of the prosecutor-general of Namibia. Thereafter he worked for Sanlam, first in Namibia and later in South Africa, as a legal advisor and in legal compliance, respectively.