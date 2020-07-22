COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Teachers Union confident cabinet will close schools
It took 110 days for SA to get to 100,000 Covid-19 infections - but the latest 100,000 have come in just eight days.
22 July 2020 - 07:21
July 22 2020 - 07:00
WATCH | Terribly funny: Local 'Leonardo' turns lockdown boredom into a business
When local Instagram “artist” Leonardo da Convincing first blessed the photo and video-sharing social network with his art at the beginning of April, "LDC" admitted that this was a project induced by the Covid-19 pandemic to try to lift the spirits of South Africans during the lockdown.
July 22 2020 - 07:00
Unions ‘confident’ schools shutdown is a closed deal
The National Teachers Union is confident the cabinet will agree to close schools.
They had been told their position would be submitted to the cabinet, which “will take a decision on what we put on the table”.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 31 275 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 195 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 5 368. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/8mymGJw5a3— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 21, 2020