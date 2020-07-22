Fears mount as owner claims leopard attacked beloved dog in Richards Bay

The owner of Serendipity Guest House said the attack took place just over a week ago while they were experiencing load-shedding.

“It was probably just after 7pm. I called Zoekie to take her outside to do her business. We have quite a big yard but she ran across the road towards the bush opposite the lodge.”

The dense bush opposite Labuschange's lodge runs parallel to the Nundwane River which feeds into Lake Mzingazi Dam.

“Suddenly I heard yelping and crying come from the bush. It didn't last long, probably five seconds. I saw the silhouette of an animal running and turning into the bush soon after.”

The pensioner said although it was dark, he believes a leopard took his dog.

“I called for my wife to bring a torch and told her a leopard had grabbed Zoekie. My daughter arrived soon after and said it couldn't have been a leopard in Richards Bay. She said it must have been the shadow of an owl that I had seen, but I know what I saw.”