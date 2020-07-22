Fears mount as owner claims leopard attacked beloved dog in Richards Bay
Pet owners in Meerensee in Richards Bay are locking up their beloved animals after a reported leopard attack in the area.
This after a family said their dog was snapped up by a prowling leopard at night..
Lappies Labuschange, 70, said his four-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Zoekie, was attacked and swept away by the big cat.
The owner of Serendipity Guest House said the attack took place just over a week ago while they were experiencing load-shedding.
“It was probably just after 7pm. I called Zoekie to take her outside to do her business. We have quite a big yard but she ran across the road towards the bush opposite the lodge.”
The dense bush opposite Labuschange's lodge runs parallel to the Nundwane River which feeds into Lake Mzingazi Dam.
“Suddenly I heard yelping and crying come from the bush. It didn't last long, probably five seconds. I saw the silhouette of an animal running and turning into the bush soon after.”
The pensioner said although it was dark, he believes a leopard took his dog.
“I called for my wife to bring a torch and told her a leopard had grabbed Zoekie. My daughter arrived soon after and said it couldn't have been a leopard in Richards Bay. She said it must have been the shadow of an owl that I had seen, but I know what I saw.”
Labuschange said he spent an hour searching and calling for Zoekie without success.
The next day two men helped him search the thicket for any evidence that could determine the fate of his dog.
“We couldn't find a thing. The bush is so dense that it's very hard to get in there and search properly.”
The incident came to light after a police officer reported sighting a leopard in the area. The report has sparked fear within the Meerensee community as rumours of leopard sightings and more dog attacks surfaced.
While there is no solid evidence that a dog-hunting leopard could be on the prowl in the area, Richards Bay is no stranger to the shy big cat.
Sightings of leopards in and around Richards Bay have been documented in recent years.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo encouraged people to understand that leopards are extremely hard to contain.
“People must remember that when the reserve (Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park) was fenced, a large number of leopards were fenced in, but there were also leopards fenced out. It's very hard to keep the leopards inside the reserve because they can climb trees and jump over the fence with ease.”
Mntambo urged residents to contact Ezemvelo's offices should they sight a leopard in the vicinity.
Labuschange said despite having suddenly lost Zoekie, he would always be comforted by memories.
“She was my hero. There are so many good memories. She never allowed a fly or mosquito near me while she was on my lap, and would follow me like a shadow. She was loved by everyone.”