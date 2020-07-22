Four people born outside SA to South African parents granted citizenship

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the department of home affairs to register the births of four people that it declared were South African citizens, and that they be issued with IDs.

However, the court refused to confirm orders of the high court in Pretoria, which had declared that two subsections of the South African Citizenship Amendment Act of 2010 were constitutionally invalid.

The Constitutional Court reasoned that the 2010 act could be read in a constitutionally compliant manner so that those born to a South African parent, in or outside SA, acquire or retain South African citizenship.

Five people who were born in various countries in Africa from 1969 to 2006 brought an application before the high court in 2016 in which they sought an order that they be declared South African citizens.

The department had failed to recognise their citizenship but did not provide adequate reasons for this denial.

The five each provided evidence before the high court that one of their parents was a South African citizen at the time of their birth. The high court accepted the applicants’ submissions, with the exception of those of one applicant.

Apart from an application to be declared South African citizens, the five also sought an order declaring two sections of the 2010 Amendment Act to be unconstitutional.

The department failed to respond to the application, resulting in the matter being set for hearing in May last year on an unopposed roll.