'I am crippled now': Witbank woman allegedly set alight by boyfriend shares her despair

Khosi* wants justice, but has little hope that it will be served.

The 20-year-old woman from Witbank, Mpumalanga, was allegedly doused with paraffin and set alight by her boyfriend just days before Christmas, on December 21 last year.

Speaking on the phone to TimesLIVE from hospital on Monday, the woman said: “They can do whatever they want. We are used to the law being on the side of those who violate us.”

Her diminished faith in the justice system - and the hopelessness she currently feels - were evident in her voice.

She was speaking on Monday, while her boyfriend and alleged attacker was appearing in the Witbank magistrate's court, hoping to get bail.