It could take months to restore power due to illegal connections, says Eskom

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Gauteng residents who are illegally connecting to the network, saying if power was cut the restoration could take up to three months.

This is as the utility said it would first have to complete audits of failed equipment before they are replaced - and the process could take months.

The warning was issued in the utility’s newsletter for distribution customers.

Eskom said there had been growing illegal connections overloading the network, triggering their latest warning.

“With the increased number of communities across Gauteng bypassing their meters and illegally connecting themselves to the network, there has been a rise in the vandalism of pole-mounted transformers and mini-substations, which lead to network overloading and subsequently fail and explode as their protections have been interfered with,” it said.