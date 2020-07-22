KZN pastor and wife arrested for alleged ill-treatment of child, 10

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly ill-treating a 10-year-old girl who is understood to have been under their care.

It is alleged that the Zululand couple would lock the girl in their home in Hlobane, northern KZN, and deprive her of food.

This came to light after the girl was reported missing on Monday. According to her guardian, the girl went missing from the house in Hlobane after she was left alone.

“The missing-persons docket was assigned to the Vryheid family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to investigate further,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

After further investigation, the girl was found hiding inside a wardrobe in the house.

“Police investigations established that the little girl was hiding inside the house because of the ill-treatment by her guardians who would lock her inside the house and deprive her of food.”

Mbele said a case of ill-treatment of a child was opened and a pastor and his wife, aged 61 and 63, were arrested.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the Hlobane magistrate’s court tomorrow (Thursday)," Mbele said.