South Africa

KZN pastor and wife arrested for alleged ill-treatment of child, 10

22 July 2020 - 13:54 By Orrin Singh
A 10-year-old girl was found hiding in a cupboard after allegedly being mistreated by a pastor and his wife while under their care.
A 10-year-old girl was found hiding in a cupboard after allegedly being mistreated by a pastor and his wife while under their care.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A KwaZulu-Natal pastor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly ill-treating a 10-year-old girl who is understood to have been under their care.

It is alleged that the Zululand couple would lock the girl in their home in Hlobane, northern KZN, and deprive her of food.

This came to light after the girl was reported missing on Monday. According to her guardian, the girl went missing from the house in Hlobane after she was left alone.

“The missing-persons docket was assigned to the Vryheid family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit to investigate further,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

After further investigation, the girl was found hiding inside a wardrobe in the house.

“Police investigations established that the little girl was hiding inside the house because of the ill-treatment by her guardians who would lock her inside the house and deprive her of food.”

Mbele said a case of ill-treatment of a child was opened and a pastor and his wife, aged 61 and 63, were arrested.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the Hlobane magistrate’s court tomorrow (Thursday)," Mbele said.

MORE

Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river

The body of a child was discovered in the Black River near the N2 highway in Cape Town on Monday
News
1 day ago

Umlazi magistrate who was soft on child rapists suspended

Controversial Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani, who is accused of being soft on child rapists, has finally been suspended, a year after the ...
News
5 hours ago

Limpopo women who allegedly gave toddler booze and dagga behind bars

A 21-year-old mother and her 19-year-old friend who allegedly recorded themselves encouraging a toddler to consume alcohol and cannabis appeared in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. 'I have lost half my family to Covid-19' South Africa

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X