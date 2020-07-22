South Africa

Police hunt 'kidnapper' who fled with 6-week-old baby in Brits

22 July 2020 - 11:48 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A baby was allegedly kidnapped in Brits on Tuesday by a woman carrying another baby on her back.
A baby was allegedly kidnapped in Brits on Tuesday by a woman carrying another baby on her back.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

North West police have launched a hunt for a six-week-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman, whom the mother met in Brits on Monday.

According to police, the suspect is known as Kedibone, residing at Phase 3, Oukasie, Brits. 

“It is alleged that the mother, [aged] 19, was carrying her baby in the company of a male friend, also from Oukasie, when they met the suspect at the Brits Post Office. She then decided to accompany the suspect, who was also carrying a baby on her back, to the taxi rank, leaving the male friend behind.

“Apparently, the two women went to buy food at Shoprite Centre in Murray Avenue. [The baby's mother] allegedly left her baby with the suspect to go inside the shop. Upon her return, the suspect was nowhere to be found with the two babies. She did make enquiries regarding the suspect, but that did not yield results,” said Maria Nkabinde, Bojanala acting police spokesperson.

The suspect was wearing a brown jacket, while one of the babies was tied around her back with a pink towel. 

The police request anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jonas Mogotlane of the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) Unit on 060 970 9200, or call the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.

MORE

KZN women arrested after newborn boy kidnapped from hospital

Two women in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested after they kidnapped a newborn boy.
News
2 months ago

Baby kidnapped from Benoni mall found alive, suspect on the run

A baby taken from its mother at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, last month has been found unharmed in the nearby township of Etwatwa.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X