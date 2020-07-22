Rescue swimmer saves dog trapped on rocks in False Bay

A rescue swimmer who saved a dog trapped on a rock in Cape Town on Wednesday may end up adopting the animal.

Kyle Burns of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said if no one claimed the mixed-breed dog, he would speak to his parents about giving it a home with them.

The alarm was raised when a couple walking on the shoreline at Harmony Park Resort, between Gordon's Bay and Strand on the False Bay coastline, saw the dog on the rock.

The man waded out to the dog, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, but it began to bark at him and refused to let him approach.