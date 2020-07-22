South Africa

Vehicle or driving licence expired in lockdown? Now it's valid until 2021

22 July 2020 - 18:46 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations to allow licence holders until next year to renew.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

Has your driving or vehicle licence expired? Don't worry, you now have until next year to get it renewed.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations to allow road users until next year to renew their expired licences.

The gazette, released on Wednesday, states that licence cards expiring as of March 26 will be valid until January 2021.

“All learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including August 31 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended for a further grace period ending on January 31 2021,” it states.

The grace period is also extended for all motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired from March 26 up to and including May 31. They will be considered as valid until August 31 this year.

The gazette further stipulates that motor trade number licences that expired during the period from March 26 and up to May 31 also have their validity extended for a further grace period ending on November 30.

