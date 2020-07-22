South Africa

WATCH | Terribly funny: Local 'Leonardo' turns lockdown boredom into a business

22 July 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

When local Instagram “artist” Leonardo da Convincing first blessed the photo and video-sharing social network with his art at the beginning of April, "LDC" admitted that this was a project induced by the Covid-19 pandemic to try to lift the spirits of South Africans during the lockdown.

Da Convincing said he is glad South Africans have found humour in his art as he doesn't want to offend anyone. His main goal is to create laughter and happiness. His bio reads: “If you follow me, I’ll draw a picture of you. If your account is private, send me a picture.”

The mystery person behind the account has attracted more than 5,000 followers - and counting. The page has been running for three months and has blown up as many want in on the fun.

Local celebrities Max Hurrell and Nina Hastie have jumped on the bandwagon. Some followers have even gone as far as printing the drawings.

Da Convincing says he is aware that his drawings are bad, but he does try his best and has fun creating them.

Check out more of his work on Instagram

READ MORE:

Artist Kim Lieberman uses cash to make a connection in her latest series

The 'Pale Blue Dot' series questions the real value of money and how it is worth much more than we realise
Lifestyle
3 days ago

President pleased youth have seized opportunity provided by Covid-19 pandemic to create own incomes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised young entrepreneurs who have seized opportunities that contribute to the economy and alleviation of poverty ...
Politics
1 day ago

UK Black Lives Matter sculpture removed

A statue of an anti-racism protester in Britain which had replaced one of a slave trader was removed Thursday, local authorities said, in an ongoing ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X