WATCH | Terribly funny: Local 'Leonardo' turns lockdown boredom into a business

When local Instagram “artist” Leonardo da Convincing first blessed the photo and video-sharing social network with his art at the beginning of April, "LDC" admitted that this was a project induced by the Covid-19 pandemic to try to lift the spirits of South Africans during the lockdown.

Da Convincing said he is glad South Africans have found humour in his art as he doesn't want to offend anyone. His main goal is to create laughter and happiness. His bio reads: “If you follow me, I’ll draw a picture of you. If your account is private, send me a picture.”

The mystery person behind the account has attracted more than 5,000 followers - and counting. The page has been running for three months and has blown up as many want in on the fun.

Local celebrities Max Hurrell and Nina Hastie have jumped on the bandwagon. Some followers have even gone as far as printing the drawings.

Da Convincing says he is aware that his drawings are bad, but he does try his best and has fun creating them.

Check out more of his work on Instagram.