WATCH | 'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant protest disrupts Cape Town CBD

“I pay for my UCT studies by waitering,” said Bukasa Mukuna, a waiter in Cape Town's CBD.

“There are 147 people working here. That's not just 147 people but 147 families that are at risk, so without the work we are dead.

“I know the virus is killing people — but hunger kills people too.”

Hundreds of restaurant staff, from owners to kitchen workers, took to the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday in unison with a nationwide protest dubbed “1 Million Seats on the Streets” against the Covid-19 curfew and alcohol restrictions.



The protest was organised by the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa), which claims the Covid-19 regulations threaten the livelihoods of its 800,000 employees.