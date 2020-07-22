South Africa

'We're sworn to secrecy': talks on SA school closures for Covid-19 peak

22 July 2020 - 16:33 By Prega Govender
Tholiwe Hlophe, left, and Skhumbuzo Mchunu - parents at Sobonakhona Secondary School at Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal - disinfect a classroom.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

While there is speculation that the government may close schools for two weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement on Thursday on the matter.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga met with governing body associations, a principals’ association and other stakeholders at midday on Wednesday.

She will meet the five teacher unions on Wednesday night.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, who attended the meeting, said: “It was confidential [meeting] and we were requested not to share confidential information.”

Colditz said that cabinet will meet on Thursday and “will probably then make a final decision which will be announced by the president tomorrow”.

David de Korte, national president of the 3,000-strong South African Principals’ Association, who also attended the meeting, said they were sworn to secrecy.

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything.”

Unions 'confident' schools will be closed after cabinet meets on Covid-19 risks

The National Teachers Union (Natu) is confident that the cabinet will agree to close schools when it meets soon.
News
1 day ago

Some of the other organisations that attended the meeting included the Governing Body Foundation, Governors’ Alliance, the South African National Association for Specialised Education and the Deaf Education Principals Association.

According to an impeccable source, a presentation by a subcommittee of the heads of education department committee (Hedcom), which met on Tuesday, said that schools should be shut.

The source said representatives of districts on the district co-ordinating monitoring and support committee “were virtually begging the unions to make sure the schools are shut so that we can get our act together”.

“We are being forced to do things and we don’t have the capacity in the provinces. That was the general view of district representatives,” the source said.

Last Saturday the five unions submitted a list of resolutions to Motshekga, calling for the immediate closure of schools until after Covid-19 infections had peaked.

They requested that schools reopen at the end of next month but that matrics should return on August 17.

'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school closures

SA’s five teacher unions were flabbergasted on Sunday night when the deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule and a task team comprising ...
News
2 days ago

Meanwhile, the Professional Educators’ Union (PEU), representing 17,000 teachers, said in a communique before Wednesday night’s meeting that it had established that the unions were the last group of stakeholders to be consulted by Motshekga.

“The nation is quite divided on the issue of closing schools, with some SGB associations not in favour of the closure, backed up my many educational specialists and political commentators,” said PEU general secretary Ben Machipi.

He said the union understands that the minister and cabinet will find it difficult “to get to the middle ground” based on reasons advanced by various role players.

“But we remain optimistic that the current spike of Covid-19 infections and the advice from the WHO [World Health Organisation] on the reopening of schools will prevail over any other intention.”

Machipi said that as the leadership, “we will work round-the-clock to get the mandate [from members] of what next step is to be taken as soon as we get the announcement”.

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said their argument was being deliberately misrepresented in public “to create the impression that we want schools shut”.

“We are saying we want them closed during the peak and we are not talking about another holiday.”

Said Manuel: “I would like to believe that given the collective wisdom in cabinet that they would see the reasonable nature of this request.”

He said that closing schools would give Motshekga time “to ensure that the provinces get their act together”.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that the National Association of School Governing Bodies had been snubbed and didn't receive an invite to the meeting. However, the association said it had received the invitation, but only saw it later in the day.

Western Cape's Debbie Schäfer: kids are safer at school so let them learn

Covid-19 infections among school staff in the Western Cape are dropping, education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape pupils stay away in droves thanks to parents’ ‘anxiety’

Many of the Eastern Cape's more than 256,000 Grade 3, 6 and 11 pupils did not pitch up for the first day of school on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo education department suspends return of grades 3 and 10 to school

The Limpopo education department has suspended the return of grades 3 and 10 to school from Monday
News
2 days ago

