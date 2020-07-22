Zuliswa 'danced her way out' after 77 tough days in hospital with Covid-19

“Everybody was so nice to me and the doctors were wonderful. I am so happy with the treatment I got at Groote Schuur. I didn’t know what day it was [when I entered the hospital] and I couldn’t move for weeks. But they [hospital staff] helped me learn to walk again after 77 days. And they were all so happy for me when I could go home, said Maqana.

Head of department, Dr Keith Cloete said, “We know our staff work under challenging circumstances during this pandemic, but it is heart-warming episodes such as this and all the other wonderful stories we have been privilege to experience which does so much to continue to inspire our staff to be on the front line in taking care of our patients.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier in July about the road to recovery from Covid-19 travelled by Robson Shaby, who underwent three months of treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Among other things, his treatment included health professionals making a hole in his neck to help him breathe.

Shaby, who is arguably the Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital for the longest time in the Western Cape, has now made a full recovery. His stay at the Victoria Hospital pushed medical staff to explore unknown medical territory to save his life.

© TimesLIVE