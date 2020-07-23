South Africa

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo remains on the throne as Azenathi loses court battle

23 July 2020 - 14:33 By DispatchLIVE reporters
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The Mthatha high court has dismissed with costs Azenathi Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

This means that his father, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, will remain on the throne.

The high court was asked to determine whether it ought to review Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate Dalindyebo.

