COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks

Nearly 600 deaths in a single day as SA approaches 400,000 Covid-19 cases
July 23 2020 - 07:30
Entire Free State nursing school management tests positive for Covid-19
The entire 16-member management of a Free State nursing school has tested positive for Covid-19.
The management of the Free State Nursing School has, according to the provincial health department, been sent home for self-isolation.
The campus community was informed and contact tracing was initiated.
July 23 2020 - 07:00
Ninety-year-old ready to live a full life after patting away Covid-19
When great-grandmother Pat Fullard, 90, tested positive for Covid-19, she was afraid she would die.
July 23 2020 - 07:00
Taxi windows must be 5cm open at all times — and other rules for public transport
Taxis, buses and other public transport vehicles must keep their windows — on both sides — at least 5cm open in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
July 23 2020 - 06:59
One silver lining: fewer premature babies being born during lockdown
Even before they compared notes, doctors in several countries began noticing a strange phenomenon during the Covid-19 lockdown: far fewer premature babies were being born.
From Denmark to Australia to Ireland, and possibly SA too, neonatal ICU beds have sat empty while the ICUs for other patients have been filling up.
July 23 2020 - 06:00
She overcame a series of unfortunate events, including Covid-19
Just because there’s a pandemic and you get infected doesn’t make you immune to other forms of bad luck — like a tree falling through your roof and having no electricity for nearly three days.
July 23 2020 - 05:30
Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks
A Facebook post detailing the final days of a man who allegedly died of Covid-19 related complications has gone viral.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 48 553 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 572 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 5940. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/6YkhhIAHka— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 22, 2020