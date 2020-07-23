South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks

Nearly 600 deaths in a single day as SA approaches 400,000 Covid-19 cases

23 July 2020 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed Luna Park in Melbourne after it became the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing in public as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), July 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

July 23 2020 - 07:30

Entire Free State nursing school management tests positive for Covid-19

The entire 16-member management of a Free State nursing school has tested positive for Covid-19.

The management of the Free State Nursing School has, according to the provincial health department, been sent home for self-isolation.

The campus community was informed and contact tracing was initiated.

July 23 2020 - 07:00

Ninety-year-old ready to live a full life after patting away Covid-19

When great-grandmother Pat Fullard, 90, tested positive for Covid-19, she was afraid she would die.

July 23 2020 - 07:00

Taxi windows must be 5cm open at all times — and other rules for public transport

Taxis, buses and other public transport vehicles must keep their windows — on both sides — at least 5cm open in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

July 23 2020 - 06:59

One silver lining: fewer premature babies being born during lockdown

Even before they compared notes, doctors in several countries began noticing a strange phenomenon during the Covid-19 lockdown: far fewer premature babies were being born.

From Denmark to Australia to Ireland, and possibly SA too, neonatal ICU beds have sat empty while the ICUs for other patients have been filling up.

July 23 2020 - 06:00

She overcame a series of unfortunate events, including Covid-19

Just because there’s a pandemic and you get infected doesn’t make you immune to other forms of bad luck — like a tree falling through your roof and having no electricity for nearly three days.

July 23 2020 - 05:30

Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks

A Facebook post detailing the final days of a man who allegedly died of Covid-19 related complications has gone viral.

