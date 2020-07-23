South Africa

DNA tests and ongoing detective work cited in Tshegofatso Pule trial

23 July 2020 - 11:55 By ERNEST MABUZA
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, in the dock at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule (file image). His case was on Thursday postponed until September 29.
Muzikayise Malephane, 31, in the dock at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on charges relating to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule (file image). His case was on Thursday postponed until September 29.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The case of Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was postponed by the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday until September 29 after a request from the prosecution.

Prosecutor Musa Makhubele said that although a postmortem report had been obtained, the state was still awaiting some outstanding evidence, DNA results and witness statements.

The prosecution did not rule out more arrests being made.

The court granted the postponement request.

Pule's body was found with multiple stab wounds in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 8. She had been expecting a daughter, her first child.

Malephane was arrested on June 17 and made his first appearance on that day, where he abandoned his bail bid.

Pule's family members were in court on Thursday, as were a group who are following the trial, demanding justice for Pule and her unborn child.

