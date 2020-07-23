EC government threatens Nelson Mandela Bay metro takeover

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been given seven days to convince Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha not to place it under administration.

This is according to a letter sent from Nqatha to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Tuesday, HeraldLIVE reported.

Nqatha told Buyeye that he intended to recommend to the provincial executive committee that Section 139(1) of the Constitution be invoked, which would see the city placed under administration.

"The purpose of this letter is to give the council prior notification of this impending step and further afford it an opportunity to advance its representations either in support or in opposition of this step, or as the council may deem fit," Nqatha said.

He said his decision to recommend the city be placed under administration stemmed from a failure to fill the mayor’s position and the appointment of Mvuleni Mapu as acting city manager.

“An acting mayor is never intended to be indefinite and it has long been necessary to fill the vacuum," he said.

Former mayor and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani was unseated at a council meeting in December, where Buyeye was appointed to act in the position.

On Mapu, Nqatha said he held a position below that of managers in charge of departments.

"He does not qualify to act as a municipal manager. The council overlooked section 56 managers and preferred an official with questionable credentials."

The decision to appoint Mapu was endorsed during a June 29 virtual council meeting, with 31 councillors voting in favour of his appointment.

Nqatha also referenced Treasury’s bone of contention with Mapu who has become embroiled in a heated war of words with the National Treasury about grant allocations.

"The allegations related to Mapu clearly suggest that he is not fit and proper to act as a municipal manager."

Mapu had been suspended and charged with acts of misconduct which included alleged supply chain policy violations in respect of various housing projects.

This resulted in the metro incurring unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.