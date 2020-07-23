Facebook post hits home as neighbour dies of Covid-19 in less than two weeks

In the post, Jansen van Vuuren said the neighbour tested positive on July 10 and, on Tuesday (July 21), the neighbour's wife sent a message on the street WhatsApp group that the neighbour had died in the early hours.

Jansen van Vuuren said the neighbour had jokingly invited everyone for a braai at his home after the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis.

“He jokes that we’re all invited to come and braai at his place — possibly aimed at some of our neighbours (including ourselves) who are not as safety conscious and law-abiding as he is,” said Jansen van Vuuren.

Seven days later, said Jansen van Vuuren, the wife sent a message stating that her husband was going to the hospital because he would not eat.

“He just needs a drip, she says. I see the ambulance and paramedics dressed in moon suits outside their house, and helpless family members looking on as he’s taken away. A surreal thing to see. Probably even more surreal to experience,” he said.