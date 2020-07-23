South Africa

Flag to fly at half-mast as special funeral declared for Andrew Mlangeni

23 July 2020 - 19:56 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni, who died this week, will receive a special state funeral.
Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni, who died this week, will receive a special state funeral.
Image: City of Joburg

The late Rivonia trialist Andrew Mokete Mlangeni will receive a special funeral, the presidency declared on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mlangeni will receive a Special Official Funeral Category 1 as a mark of respect.

The 95-year-old passed away on Wednesday after an abdominal complaint.

His death comes a month after his birthday celebration, which was attended by Ramaphosa and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe in 1992, the highest honour by the ANC for those who made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle. He also received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

Ramaphosa said the national flag will fly at half-mast from Friday morning until the evening of Wednesday July 29, when Mlangeni will be laid to rest.

The president offered his condolences to the Mlangeni family and said details of the funeral would be announced soon.

