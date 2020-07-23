South Africa

One dead, another critical after N2 truck accident near Tongaat

23 July 2020 - 13:01 By Orrin Singh

One person has died and another has been left in a critical condition after a truck accident on the N2, north of Durban, on Thursday. 

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the collision took place just before the Tongaat off-ramp on the southbound lane. 

“The N2 southbound is closed. Unfortunately, one of the patients has succumbed to his injuries.” 

Two others were injured in the crash, one of whom is in a critical condition and is being airlifted to hospital. The other patient sustained minor injuries. 

