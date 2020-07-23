Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures

After weeks of fierce debate on both sides of the school issue in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced that public schools would close for four weeks from July 27 to August 24.

There are, however, exceptions: the president said grade 12 learners would have a one-week break and return on August 3, while grade 7 learners would have a two-week break and return on August 10.

Ramaphosa said it was a “deliberately cautious” move by the government.

Debate about the opening of schools has dominated SA in recent weeks. Some argued for schools remaining open, while others insisted that they must close.

