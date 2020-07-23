Pupils demand solid classrooms after storm destroys prefabs

Dlulani referred to the Department of Basic Education’s norms and standards for South African school infrastructure set in 2013 with a deadline to fix the infrastructure standards by 2016. Equal Education has been campaigning against the missed deadline ever since.

“The law says that schools made out of mud, zinc, containers, should be eradicated and be built with proper infrastructure. In 2017 the same learners here today came to this metro east district to demand the plan for when their school would be built. This is not only limited to Nomzamo High, there’s also Bardale High and Primary in Mfuleni which is also built with prefabs,” she said.

Dlulani said the storm merely highlighted that the prefab structures are unsafe for pupils. “Replacing container classrooms with containers is not a solution. What happens when there’s another storm? It is pure luck that learners and teachers were not at school during the storm.”

Pupils have also complained that the prefabs become hot during summer and very cold in winter. “They can’t learn in those conditions,” said Dlulani.

Imikha Fanti, a grade 11 pupil at Nomzamo High, said, “We want the education department to acknowledge that prefabs are not safe. We demand that the department show us a plan of how they will build the school, before more grades return to school.”

In the memorandum handed over to the WCED’s Zukisa Cwayi, pupils from Nomzamo High demanded that the WCED use bricks and mortar classrooms; provide a clear timeframe of the replacement of the prefab classrooms; provide or develop a plan for the replacement of prefabs; and ensure that Nomzamo High meets the perimeter security requirements as set out in the norms and standards.

Cwayi signed the memorandum and promised to pass it on.