Residents 'choking' as thick cloud of smoke hangs over Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg residents were forced to stay indoors for yet another day on Thursday as a thick cloud of smoke continued to hang over the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

The Msunduzi municipality said the fire that had blazed at a landfill site in Hayfields since Tuesday was “under control” - but residents were outraged as the smoke lingered in the air.

Hayfields resident Len Arlington said his wife was asthmatic and had been battling to breathe since Tuesday.

“We feel like we are in the heart of it. We cannot even step outside because we cannot see anything through the smog. We are panicking because if my wife were to become seriously ill, I am afraid to take her to a hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Another resident, who didn’t want to be named, said it was terrifying to see the high flames.

“This is not the first fire at the dump. It looked like something out of a movie. A black cloud sat on the top of bright flames.”