Residents 'choking' as thick cloud of smoke hangs over Pietermaritzburg

23 July 2020 - 12:17 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The Msunduzi municipality said the blaze at the city's landfill site was under control
Pietermaritzburg residents were forced to stay indoors for yet another day on Thursday as a thick cloud of smoke continued to hang over the KwaZulu-Natal capital.

The Msunduzi municipality said the fire that had blazed at a landfill site in Hayfields since Tuesday was “under control” - but residents were outraged as the smoke lingered in the air.

Hayfields resident Len Arlington said his wife was asthmatic and had been battling to breathe since Tuesday.

“We feel like we are in the heart of it. We cannot even step outside because we cannot see anything through the smog. We are panicking because if my wife were to become seriously ill, I am afraid to take her to a hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Another resident, who didn’t want to be named, said it was terrifying to see the high flames.

“This is not the first fire at the dump. It looked like something out of a movie. A black cloud sat on the top of bright flames.”

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said an investigation was launched to determine how the fire started and a case had been opened with the police.

She said the site was closed as there had been security breaches.

“The site is closed to the public because of the section 30 incident. There have been cases of breached security which have been reported. The environmental consulting company, Surg Sut, which was appointed to assist in turning around the landfill site, has beefed up security measures. The municipality has also assigned its public safety department to provide support services in terms of security.”

The municipality apologised to residents.

“The municipality would like to apologise to all residents of Msunduzi, the schools and the communities that are directly affected by this incident. We urge the residents to keep windows and doors closed to limit exposure to the smoke. Children, elderly persons and those particularly with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors or move to unaffected areas, where possible."

Residents were advised to seek medical advice if they experienced breathing difficulties, said Mafumbatha.

