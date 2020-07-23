She overcame a series of unfortunate events, including Covid-19

Just because there’s a pandemic and you get infected doesn’t make you immune to other forms of bad luck — like a tree falling through your roof and having no electricity for nearly three days.

This is what book editor Liz Sparg, 59, learnt about life in recent weeks.

“It was around June 22 when I had an ache behind the eye and a feeling like shingles on my skin, but not as bad,” she said.

She also had some nausea and felt tired, “but nothing in the chest during that first week”.

That came in week two, along with the “the typical dry cough, more tiredness and nausea, and an upset stomach”.