'A nightmare': how the coronavirus is upsetting SA funeral rites

The time between death and burial is traditionally a week or more, so that mourners can travel from different parts of the country or from abroad, to come and collectively grieve.

Today, the remains of a coronavirus victim are interred within three days — and disposal is swift, clinical and mindful of social distancing.

“It was too quick,” said Charles Motlhabane, 32, after the burial of his older brother.

Organising the funeral was “a nightmare”, he said.

“We're used to having like a whole week of preparations and calling family members. But now things are different — you can't even get close to the casket to view it going down. So it's a mess, this thing, it's just a huge mess.”

On the way to the cemetery, the hearse drove briefly by the family home in Soweto.

It parked on a narrow street while mourners gathered from metres away, and a priest shouted out a prayer. The vigil lasted just 10 minutes before the hearse moved on.

Covid 'storm'

SA is the worst-affected country in Africa and among the top five in the world in terms of confirmed cases, with more than 400,000 infections reported to date. It is now in the midst of the long-forecast coronavirus “storm”.

On Wednesday, the virus death toll jumped by a record 572 over the previous 24 hours, taking the total of fatalities to 5,940. But experts suggest this could be an understatement.

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) reported on Wednesday a 60% increase in overall numbers of “natural” deaths in recent weeks.

“The weekly death reports have revealed a huge discrepancy between the country's confirmed Covid-19 deaths and number of excess natural deaths,” said its lead author, Prof Debbie Bradshaw.

Packed mortuaries

Police have been deployed at the entrance of cemeteries to ensure an orderly traffic flow and to control the numbers of mourners entering, and funeral parlours say they are nearly bursting at the seams.

At Avbob Funeral Service in Soweto, branch manager Gladwin Madlala was busy attending to a handful of mourners who had come to view a body.