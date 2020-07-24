Been told to 'be grateful' to have a job during the pandemic? Read on

Employees told to “be grateful” they still have a job during the coronavirus pandemic say they are experiencing high levels of stress, loss of morale and confidence in their future.

Job losses, pay cuts, the ability to provide for families, the economy, food security, and schooling — these are top stress factors for most people as they navigate the changing workplace dynamics.

This is according to research findings on mental health in the workplace by Afriforte of the faculty of economic and management sciences at the North West University (NWU).

Dineo Mokoena*, a psychology student doing practical work, says her anxieties have heightened since the beginning of lockdown because of the type of feedback given by her bosses.

“There's the added stress of having to deal with psychologists who care nothing for their employees' mental health. We are constantly reminded of how we should be grateful we are still on their payroll,” she said.