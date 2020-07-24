Closing public schools will widen inequality gaps, say experts

The government’s decision to halt public schooling for a month while allowing private schools to stay open will see the inequality gap widen, an expert has said.

The children of parents with financial means, who would typically attend urban private schools, would not lose out, but underprivileged children and those at rural schools would suffer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that all public schools must close for a month, from July 27 to August 24. Matric pupils would get one week off, and grade 7s would be out of school for two weeks.

There has been polarised debate over the move, with government both slated and praised for the decision.

Jessie-Anne Bird, a Johannesburg-based educational psychologist, said the level of unpredictability was going to leave pupils stressed. “This is an incredibly difficult decision. Everything is at risk at the moment and it’s easy to judge, but I’m sure the decision was not taken lightly.

“However, the assumption that private schools will handle this better will perpetuate inequality. Whether schools are opened or closed, it matters how this is communicated as it may cause anxiety.

“Children thrive in stable environments. It is incredibly stressful for them when things are unpredictable,” Bird said.