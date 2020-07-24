COVID-19 | 'Closing your own business is like a death'

Creative director Warren le Grange has taken payment holidays on his car and home to stick to his promise to pay his staff for another three months.

Hard-hit by the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, he had to retrench his entire staff complement, and is considering having himself declared bankrupt.

Le Grange, 38, founded his Khoi Kreative agency five years ago, with big dreams to shake up the world of live events.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the dream was shattered.

What followed at Le Grange's Bryanston, Gauteng, office were individual meetings with his staff.

“I wanted to cry during every meeting. Those conversations broke my heart. I felt helpless and hopeless. I’ve been able to surround myself with the most incredible people who are dedicated to me and the vision. We were trying to build this big dream that took us decades to get to where we are,” Le Grange said.