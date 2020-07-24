Covid-19 hits East Rand hard as poverty spreads under lockdown

Wayne Morgan, a plumber and electrician from Roodepoort, is a recent arrival at Angel Wings, a shelter in Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

He has lived at the shelter for two months. He lost his job when the company he worked for shut its doors at the start of lockdown. He stayed with family and in other shelters before finding Angel Wings. He hasn’t been able to get any more work.

Morgan said he appreciated the refuge the shelter offered and was grateful that people didn’t steal his property. When he was on the street, he had lost half of his possessions through theft.

He said he was grateful “to have the basics for now”.

Angel Wings received donations of food parcels from Gift of the Givers on Tuesday for the first time in its history of more than 20 years. It is home to 80 people, providing its residents with housing, food and clothing. It also helps them find work.

Those at the shelter are a mix of families and people who are pensioners, unemployed or homeless, and those with disabilities or severe medical conditions.

Phillip Oelofse, a resident at Angel Wings, said he used to work at a laboratory in Pretoria. But he ended up in a hospital intensive care unit because of a severe case of diabetes, which made him dizzy and left him struggling to stand, which hindered his work prospects.

“My sugar level was so high that I went into a coma,” he said.

He has lived at the shelter for 18 months. He said the community at Angel Wings is “excellent” and “these people are my family”. He sleeps in a dormitory with four other men.