South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Top scientist slams 'irrational' lockdown regulations

The government's decision to ban the sale of alcohol is “incredibly mysterious”, says a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Francois Venter.

24 July 2020 - 07:10 By TimesLIVE
“The government keeps saying scientists are the ones making these decisions and that is part of our frustration ... It would be good to know who these scientists are and what their reasoning is, so we can interrogate it and understand the reasoning. This whole process has been incredibly mysterious.”
July 24 2020 - 06:30

Been told to 'be grateful' to have a job during the pandemic? Read on

Employees told to “be grateful” they still have a job during the coronavirus pandemic say they are experiencing high levels of stress, loss of morale and confidence in their future.

Job losses, pay cuts, the ability to provide for families, the economy, food security, and schooling — these are top stress factors for most people as they navigate the changing workplace dynamics.

July 24 2020 - 06:00

Experts red-flag absence of vital death stats as SA peak hits

Scientists have been wondering why SA’s case fatality rates for Covid-19 are lower than those of its global counterparts.

Now a major question is being asked: are our mortality statistics even accurate?

July 24 2020 - 06:00

Man bust with cigarettes during lockdown insists he did nothing wrong

When Andries Hennop, 42, from Krugersdorp, was driving home on Friday May 22, he did not expect to spend a few hours behind bars for having cigarettes in his car.

July 24 2020 - 05:30

Top scientist slams 'irrational' lockdown regulations

'Government keeps saying scientists are the ones making these decisions and that is part of our frustration' - Prof Francois Venter

July 24 2020 - 05:00

Eastern Cape horror: delayed figures, hospitals under siege & surge in Covid-19 cases

Poor standards of hygiene, shortages of staff and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape sparked concerns among the public and opposition parties who called for the provincial health department to be put under administration.

