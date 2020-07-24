COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Top scientist slams 'irrational' lockdown regulations

July 24 2020 - 06:30

Been told to 'be grateful' to have a job during the pandemic? Read on

Employees told to “be grateful” they still have a job during the coronavirus pandemic say they are experiencing high levels of stress, loss of morale and confidence in their future.

Job losses, pay cuts, the ability to provide for families, the economy, food security, and schooling — these are top stress factors for most people as they navigate the changing workplace dynamics.