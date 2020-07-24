District Six: this time the bulldozers are there to build houses

Work on the final phases of the District Six restitution project has begun. The national department of agriculture, land reform and rural development is having the ground cleared and rubble removal as mandated by the courts.

When we visited the site last week with Mandy Sanger, education manager at the District Six Museum, two mechanical diggers were loading soil into waiting trucks. The remains of long-buried houses and streets have been uncovered by the site preparations.

Sanger said that it was a shock to see them.

District Six was the site of some of the first racially motivated forced removals in the Cape, when there was an outbreak of plague at the turn of the 20th century. In February 1901, the epidemic had Cape Town in its grip.

According to Public Health and Society in Cape Town, 1880-1910, Elizabeth Boudina van Heyningen’s 1989 doctoral thesis, black Africans were scapegoated by the local press and politicians as spreaders of disease. The plague most likely entered SA via British warships, which were ferrying troops and supplies to the South African War.