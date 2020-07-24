Durban to open public spaces for exercise as Covid-19 infections soar
Durban will open its public spaces for walking, running, cycling and yoga from Monday, under strict Covid-19 conditions.
The city's parks, recreation and culture department announced on Friday that residents would have access to parks, botanical gardens, nature reserves and sports grounds strictly for exercise purposes and not for social gatherings.
The department's deputy head Sibusiso Mkhwanazi said the municipality “is mindful of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, thus will ensure that strict precautions are implemented as people use the facilities”.
“The lives of our residents are a priority to us, therefore access to these places will be limited to avoid overcrowding ...
“This is to ensure that while residents are enjoying themselves, they are also vigilant,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said some parks had not been maintained “as usual” because the municipality was operating with limited staff.
Mkhwanazi said a single entrance would be used to enter nature reserves and botanical gardens.
“Screening procedures for Covid-19 and temperature checks will be mandatory for all residents wishing to enter the facilities.
“The municipality is urging the public to be very cautious as they will be using these public spaces and the onus to prevent the spreads of the virus is in the hands of the residents and everyone using these facilities.
“Residents are urged to avoid going to these facilities if they feel unwell or have flu-like symptoms and avoid parks that have a lot of people.”
In addition to mandatory social-distancing and mask-wearing, Mkhwanazi urged park-users to carry their own hand sanitisers and to refrain from sitting on benches, using the gym equipment and ablution facilities.
He said the use of play equipment for children was also restricted and that residents must only exercise with those within their household, which was limited to a maximum of five people.
©️ TimesLIVE