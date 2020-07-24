Durban to open public spaces for exercise as Covid-19 infections soar

Durban will open its public spaces for walking, running, cycling and yoga from Monday, under strict Covid-19 conditions.

The city's parks, recreation and culture department announced on Friday that residents would have access to parks, botanical gardens, nature reserves and sports grounds strictly for exercise purposes and not for social gatherings.

The department's deputy head Sibusiso Mkhwanazi said the municipality “is mindful of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, thus will ensure that strict precautions are implemented as people use the facilities”.

“The lives of our residents are a priority to us, therefore access to these places will be limited to avoid overcrowding ...

“This is to ensure that while residents are enjoying themselves, they are also vigilant,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said some parks had not been maintained “as usual” because the municipality was operating with limited staff.