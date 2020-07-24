Eastern Cape horror: delayed figures, hospitals under siege & surge in Covid-19 cases

Poor standards of hygiene, shortages of staff and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape sparked concerns among the public and opposition parties who called for the provincial health department to be put under administration.

The Eastern Cape has the third-most Covid-19 deaths and infections in the country.

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said there was no need to put the department under administration as he was assured by the provincial management that issues would be addressed. He visited Livingstone Hospital and is expected to conclude his two-day tour at Dora Nginza Hospital.

This is what you need to know:

Horror stories

Recent media reports have laid bare the harrowing experiences of staff and patients at the Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals. Shortages of resources, hygiene and insufficient staff are some of the issues that have been highlighted.

On Thursday, Mkhize told the SABC that poor waste management and hygiene in hospitals were being addressed.

“The MEC in the past two days has brought in a company to clean up the place. As we go about, we see that they still have to do a lot of work because we've been to some of the places and they need a lot of cleaning up, maintenance and repairs.”

Sunday Times reported that these issues were witnessed by a team of health-care experts who visited various hospitals in East London and Port Elizabeth over 12 days. They were sent to compile a report on the state of preparedness of health facilities.