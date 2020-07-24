South Africa

Gauteng moves beyond 150,000 Covid-19 cases as SA's total climbs to 421,996

24 July 2020 - 20:55 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng on Friday became the first province to confirm more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases.
Gauteng on Friday became the first province to confirm more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, as the SA total climbed by 13,944.

This means that there are now 421,996 total infections across the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that there were 250 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 6,343.

Of the new deaths, 139 were in Gauteng, 50 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Eastern Cape and 47  in the Western Cape. There was one death in the Free State.

Gauteng has 153,020 confirmed cases, the Western Cape has 90,011, the Eastern Cape has 71,338, KwaZulu-Natal has 57,162, the North West has 16,548, the Free State has 14,542, Mpumalanga has 9,756, Limpopo has 6,394 and the Northern Cape has 3,175.

At this stage, 50 cases have not been allocated.

According to the health ministry, there have now been 245,771 recoveries, with a recovery rate of 58%.

The figures are based on 2,684,488 tests, of which 52,382 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

