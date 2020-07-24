Pupils 'psychologically and emotionally stressed' by Covid-19

Basic education department director-general Matanzima Mweli said on Friday that public schools are being temporarily closed because of rocketing coronavirus infections and pupils being psychologically and emotionally stressed by the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced the closure of public schools for four weeks.

During an interview on radio 702 on Friday, Mweli said the decision to shut schools had been a “delicate” balancing act. “There are increased infections in communities. Gauteng is skyrocketing. Schools are the closest institutions to communities," he said.

“When infections are increasing in communities, they are likely to have a spillover effect into schools."