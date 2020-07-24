South Africa

So, Eskom wants us to 'embrace leftovers' and buy expensive pots to save power

24 July 2020 - 10:03 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Eskom's tips were met with mixed reactions on social media.
Eskom's tips were met with mixed reactions on social media.
Image: Eskom

Power utility Eskom caught heavy flak over its plea to the public to reduce electricity use during winter.

On Thursday, Eskom requested that the public “power down” on cooking during the cold months and instead “embrace leftovers” to conserve energy.

According to Eskom, ways to conserve power include reducing the size of cooking pots and pans, cutting down on cooking time, and spending money on high-quality cookware, despite the ailing economy and high unemployment rate many South Africans are facing.

Eskom offered the following electricity "tips":

  • The size of cooking pots and pans — if you are preparing a small meal, you should use a smaller pan or pot;
  • The right appliance — depending on what you are cooking, you may find it is better to choose an energy-efficient countertop appliance;
  • Clean your stove top — the best way to ensure you do not waste power with a grimy stove top is to clean it often;
  • Cut down cooking time — reduce cooking time by waiting until the last minute to preheat the oven when you use it.

And the best one:

Spend money on high-quality cookware — glass or ceramic pans are better in the oven, and pans with a copper bottom are better on stove tops.

Reactions

Eskom's request and tips were met with mixed reactions on social media.

Many poked fun at the idea of “embracing leftovers”.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

Embrace those leftovers. LOL!

MORE

It could take months to restore power due to illegal connections, says Eskom

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Gauteng residents who are illegally connecting to the network, saying if power was cut the ...
News
2 days ago

Fiery clashes force Eskom to pull out of Khayelitsha

Eskom suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday after a vehicle was stoned and set alight following a weekend of violent protests ...
News
3 days ago

Girl electrocuted, sister injured while playing with friends in field

A playdate of young children in an open field in Grabouw, Western Cape, ended in tragedy over the weekend with the fatal electrocution of an ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cabinet to be advised to close schools for three weeks, sources say South Africa
  2. 'I have lost half my family to Covid-19' South Africa
  3. Driving licence expired in lockdown? Now it's valid until 2021 South Africa
  4. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  5. 'We're sworn to secrecy': talks on SA school closures for Covid-19 peak South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X