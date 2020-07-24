Stop moaning, Cyril! Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

And the first few weeks of hard lockdown, that were supposed to win time to prepare for the peak, was wasted.

It now looks like earlier predictions by scientists that SA could see 50,000 deaths due to Covid-19 were realistic.

The Medical Research Council reported this week that there have been about 17,000, or 59%, more deaths than predicted between May 6 and July 14, which is likely to mean the death toll due to Covid-19 is far higher than the near 6,000 reported deaths.

This could also explain why SA's death rate is so much lower than the rate in other countries (1.4% compared to more than 2% in China and 7% in Italy).

