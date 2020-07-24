Vaginal ring gives women more options for HIV prevention

Access to a long-acting vaginal ring, which was tested in SA and showed promising results, is getting closer to reality after Europe’s regulatory body gave it the thumbs-up.

The monthly dapivirine ring is the first discrete, long-acting, HIV-prevention product designed specifically for women.

On Friday the ring’s developer, International Partnership for Microbicides (IPM), welcomed a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), saying this would open the door to the next steps needed to have the ring regulated in countries where it’s needed the most.

The silicone ring, which provides sustained release of the antiretroviral drug dapivirine over one month, reduces HIV infection by 35%. The ring was also found to have a favourable safety profile in all clinical trials to date.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and a SA principal investigator of the The Ring study, said the ring would give local women different options to protect themselves.