COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | People who are overweight have increased risk of death

July 25 2020 - 11:26

Zimbabweans in SA who missed food assistance deadline are desperate

Zimbabweans who missed the submission deadline on July 19 to apply for food assistance cannot get an extension, Zimbabwean consul general in Johannesburg Melody Chaurura told GroundUp on Wednesday.

“There is no room for extension at this point because submitted details are already being processed,” said Chaurura.

The embassy had put out a call for Zimbabweans in SA in need of food assistance because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to apply for help by July 19.