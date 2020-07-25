COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | People who are overweight have increased risk of death
July 25 2020 - 11:26
Zimbabweans in SA who missed food assistance deadline are desperate
Zimbabweans who missed the submission deadline on July 19 to apply for food assistance cannot get an extension, Zimbabwean consul general in Johannesburg Melody Chaurura told GroundUp on Wednesday.
“There is no room for extension at this point because submitted details are already being processed,” said Chaurura.
The embassy had put out a call for Zimbabweans in SA in need of food assistance because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to apply for help by July 19.
July 25 2020 - 10:33
Record numbers of Covid-19 cases in every global region
Almost 40 countries have reported record single-day increases in coronavirus infections over the past week, around double the number that did so the previous week, according to a Reuters tally showing a pick-up in the pandemic in every region of the world.
The rate of cases has been increasing not only in countries like the US, Brazil and India, which have dominated global headlines with large outbreaks, but in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Uzbekistan and Israel, among others.
Many countries, especially those where officials eased earlier social distancing lockdowns, are experiencing a second peak more than a month after recording their first.
July 25 2020 - 9:56
Obesity increases risks of death from Covid-19 - UK's public health agency
People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from Covid-19, a report by Public Health England (PHE) said on Saturday as the government prepares to introduce measures to confront the problem.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to tackle obesity and has himself lost weight since he was admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.
PHE said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30-35, risk of death from Covid-19 increased by 40%, and it increased by 90% for those with a BMI over 40 compared to those of a healthy weight.
July 25 2020 - 9:27
Ubuntu will save SA from Covid-19, says Salim Abdool Karim
Ubuntu is SA's best chance of defeating Covid-19, says the government's leading adviser on the pandemic.
Speaking to Nature, Prof Salim Abdool Karim — chair of the health minister's advisory committee — said SA was built on ubuntu and it was the principle that could save it.
“This virus exposes the fault lines in our society. But I think when we get to a point where sufficient numbers of people have a relative, or family member, or someone in their neighbourhood who has been sick or died from the virus, individuals are moved to collective action so that they can stand united again,” said Karim.
July 25 2020 - 9:01
Halep's Palermo appearance in doubt after Italy's quarantine order
The upcoming Palermo Ladies Open could lose its biggest draw in world number two Simona Halep after Italy decided to impose a mandatory quarantine of 14 days for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the past 14 days will be quarantined upon arrival in Italy, a move aimed at preventing the importation of Covid-19 cases.