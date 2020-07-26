All 69 prisoners rearrested after their audacious escape from Malmesbury facility

The remaining three of the 69 inmates who escaped from the Malmesbury prison on Friday have now been rearrested, the department of correctional services said on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midday on Friday when officials were providing exercise to inmates.

At the time, the centre had 451 inmates and 20 officials on duty. The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three of them in a cell, opening other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

During the incident, nine officials sustained minor injuries.

Sixty-six had been rearrested by noon on Saturday and three remained at large.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Saturday condemned the reckless behaviour of the inmates and said the department would make sure they were punished for their actions.

“Furthermore some of the problematic inmates have been transferred out of the facility to the maximum facilities in the region,” Lamola said.

After the arrest of the remaining three, Lamola thanked all role players for their willingness to assist law enforcement agencies with critical information.