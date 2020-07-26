COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scapegoats sought for Eastern Cape stats 'glitch'

July 26 2020 - 9:33

Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic

Australia has suffered its deadliest day from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting 10 fatalities on Sunday and a rise in new infections despite an intensive lockdown effort.

The country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 155 and the southeastern state of Victoria reported more than 450 new infections in the last 24 hours.

A clearly concerned Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said 10 people aged between their 40s and 80s had died, of which seven deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.

It is the worst loss of life from the virus in Australia since the disease first emerged, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

- AFP