COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Scapegoats sought for Eastern Cape stats 'glitch'
July 26 2020 - 9:33
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic
Australia has suffered its deadliest day from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting 10 fatalities on Sunday and a rise in new infections despite an intensive lockdown effort.
The country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 155 and the southeastern state of Victoria reported more than 450 new infections in the last 24 hours.
A clearly concerned Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said 10 people aged between their 40s and 80s had died, of which seven deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.
It is the worst loss of life from the virus in Australia since the disease first emerged, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
- AFP
July 26 2020 - 9:18
Number of global virus cases tops 16-million: AFP tally
The global number of coronavirus cases crossed 16-million on Sunday, more than half of them in the Americas and the Caribbean, according to an AFP tally from official sources.
The 16,050,223 cases include 645,184 fatalities with the United States the worst hit country, registering 4,178,021 cases and 146,460 dead.
Europe has 3,052,108 cases and 207,734 dead.
The spread of the pandemic continues to accelerate and more than five-million cases have been declared since July 1.
- AFP
July 26 2020 - 8:32
North Korea declares emergency after 'runaway' coronavirus defector returns
North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they called the country's first suspected case of Covid-19, state media reported on Sunday.
Leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting on Saturday to implement a "maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert" to contain the virus, official news agency KCNA said.
If confirmed, it would be the first officially recognised Covid-19 case in the North where medical infrastructure is seen as woefully inadequate for dealing with any epidemic.
July 26 2020 - 7:36
Rio de Janeiro cancels New Year's Eve festivities over coronavirus
The annual New Year's Eve celebrations which traditionally see millions of people gathered on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro have been cancelled this year as Brazil grapples with surging coronavirus infections, city authorities said.
The celebrations are "not viable in this pandemic scenario, without a vaccine," the city's tourism office said in a statement, noting that the world-famous Carnival celebrations, normally set for February, might also have to be cancelled.
Instead, a virtual New Year's celebration was being planned.
- AFP
July 26 2020 - 6:53
Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures
At least two schools are set to defy the suspension of classes and are preparing to open in two weeks.
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said all state schools would close until August 24, except matrics and grades 7s.
The defiance is likely to widen the divide between rich and poor schools, according to one official.
July 26 2020 - 6:19
Eastern Cape death-stats snafu sparks witch-hunt
An apparent jump of 400 Covid-19 deaths in a single day in the Eastern Cape this week has sparked finger-pointing as scapegoats are sought for the reporting "glitch".
The sudden rise from 945 on Tuesday to 1,345 on Wednesday came after the Nelson Mandela Bay region failed to report deaths between June 29 and July 21.
By Friday the province had recorded 71,338 Covid-19 cases and 1,406 deaths.
July 26 2020 - 6:10
Turning homes into hospitals eases pressure on overwhelmed doctors, nurses
When she tested positive for Covid-19, Durban pilot Fathima Khan Gabie had a mini hospital ward set up in her home, with care from a nurse, doctors and a psychologist.
Khan, who is CEO of her own flight school, was relieved not to have to go to hospital when she suffered breathing problems, temperature spikes and dizziness.
Overcrowded wards and overwhelmed health-care professionals have prompted some private doctors to create Covid-19 “wards” in patients’ homes.