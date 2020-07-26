South Africa

Fedsas awaits Motshekga on new directives on school reopening before taking action

26 July 2020 - 13:36 By Ernest Mabuza
The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools will wait for basic education minister Angie Motshekga on the amended school calendar before taking any action.
The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools will wait for basic education minister Angie Motshekga on the amended school calendar before taking any action.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says it is awaiting further directions from basic education minister Angie Motshekga on the amended school calendar before taking any action.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday, stating that all public schools will close until August 24, except matrics and grade 7s, some schools have stated that the school calendar issued by Motshekga on June 7 gives them a right to phase in grades earlier than anticipated.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told the Sunday Times that an amended school calendar would be published soon.

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz said the federation had no plans to make any legal challenge at this stage and said it would wait for Motshekga to issue new directives before deciding on what action to take.

“Maybe the new directives to be issued is what we want so that there will be no need to go to court.

“What we want is that communities should be able to decide for themselves when children must return, as it is presently in the existing directives,” Colditz said.

He said many schools have taken the option which allows them to seek permission to phase in grades earlier than stipulated by the department.

“It is in the interests of learners who cannot learn online to be back in schools. If it is safe for children to return, they should,” Colditz said

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Closing public schools will widen inequality gaps, say experts

Government’s decision to halt public schooling for a month, but allow private schools to stay open, will see the inequality gap widen, experts said.
News
1 day ago

Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures

At least two schools are set to defy the suspension of classes and are preparing to open in two weeks.
News
14 hours ago

Schools will close for four weeks: Ramaphosa

All public schools must close for a month, president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday - with matrics taking a week off, and grade 7s two weeks.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  2. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. KZN businessman's account frozen for pocketing almost R700k in UIF money South Africa
  5. Teachers and pupils in tears as land protesters gut their new school South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X