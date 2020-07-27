South Africa

Bullets fly after armed robbers hit KZN pizza parlour

27 July 2020 - 09:50 By Suthentira Govender
Armed robbers held staff at a Verulam pizza parlour at gunpoint before escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash on Sunday night.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

Bullets flew on the main street of a KwaZulu-Natal north coast town when armed robbers hit a pizza parlour on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said four men entered the premises in Wick Street, Verulam, at about 8.30pm and held employees at gunpoint.

"They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the till.

"A panic button was activated and private security responded. There was a shootout but no injuries were reported," said Gwala.

Reaction Unit spokesman Prem Balram said a security officer patrolling the area was alerted about "suspicious activity at the pizza parlour".

"He parked his response vehicle several metres away from the store and noticed a man standing at the entrance."

Balram said as the security officer stepped out of his vehicle, the suspects left the premises.

"All four suspects began firing in his direction while they fled on Wick Street. They used pedestrians for cover, making it difficult for the officer to return fire."

Balram said the suspects managed to escape, and several 9mm spent cartridges were recovered around the scene of the robbery.

Gwala said police were investigating a case of business robbery.

© TimesLIVE

