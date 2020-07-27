COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa confident SA has 'ingredients for economic recovery' as virus wreaks havoc
27 July 2020 - 07:35
July 27 2020 - 07:29
Ramaphosa confident SA has 'ingredients for economic recovery' as virus wreaks havoc
"This is not the time to despair but to act. It is untenable, and unacceptable, to live with an unemployment rate of 30 percent, which will soon increase. It is also impossible to build an economy built on inequality."
From The Desk of the President - Monday, 27 July 2020 - https://t.co/QK5w30yQhm As several parts of our country experience a surge in coronavirus infections, we are also confronted with the economic damage of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/gWXdMdK1ir— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 27, 2020