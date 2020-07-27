COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa confident SA has 'ingredients for economic recovery' as virus wreaks havoc

July 27 2020 - 09:17

Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng

The Gauteng education department is planning to “possibly” phase-in pupils from seven different grades when schools reopen on August 24 after the month-long break.

According to a circular to schools dated July 25 and signed by Gauteng education department superintendent-general Edward Mosuwe, grades 3, 6, 10 and 11 were expected to return on August 24. New grades tentatively pencilled in for the same date include grades 4, 5 and 9.

On August 31, pupils grades 1, 2 and 8 are set to return to class.

The circular makes no mention of the return date for Grade R pupils.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that all state schools would close until August 24, except for matric and grade 7 pupils. Matrics were given a one-week break and grade 7s will be out of school for two weeks.