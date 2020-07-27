COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa confident SA has 'ingredients for economic recovery' as virus wreaks havoc
July 27 2020 - 09:17
Circular hints at 'possible' phased-in return for pupils in Gauteng
The Gauteng education department is planning to “possibly” phase-in pupils from seven different grades when schools reopen on August 24 after the month-long break.
According to a circular to schools dated July 25 and signed by Gauteng education department superintendent-general Edward Mosuwe, grades 3, 6, 10 and 11 were expected to return on August 24. New grades tentatively pencilled in for the same date include grades 4, 5 and 9.
On August 31, pupils grades 1, 2 and 8 are set to return to class.
The circular makes no mention of the return date for Grade R pupils.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that all state schools would close until August 24, except for matric and grade 7 pupils. Matrics were given a one-week break and grade 7s will be out of school for two weeks.
July 27 2020 - 09:14
DJ Euphonik on performing in Europe post Covid-19
A lot of artists would kill to be in DJ Euphonik aka Themba's shoes right now, as the DJ salvages 2020 with an impressive international line-up of gigs and he's super grateful to be able to do what he loves most.
Mzansi went through major groove withdrawal as they watched DJ Black Coffee play a set for a live crowd on the Greek island of Mykonos earlier this week. Black Coffee flew out of SA with Euphonik who couldn't wait to show off chilling on the beach, giving his fans a glimpse of what life after corona may be like.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nkosi painted a picture of the vibe of his recent international gig in which he shared the stage with Black Coffee and Italian DJ Angelo.
July 27 2020 - 09:12
Funeral infringements and booze sales clampdown in Gauteng with 600 busts
More than 600 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for contravention of Covid-19 disaster management regulations and other offences.
On Saturday, a 32-year old man was arrested in Kwa Thema, Ekurhuleni, for discharging a firearm in a municipal area after he allegedly fired shots during a funeral procession. Police seized the suspect's firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible links to previous crimes.
July 27 2020 - 08:44
Government's Covid-19 scientists are in the pockets of white monopoly capital, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday criticised the scientists advising the government on Covid-19, saying the lockdown regulations amounted to homicide.
The easing of restrictions was a problem, said Malema, adding that Covid-19 cases had increased sharply and deaths had followed as a result of “homicidal decisions” to open mines, businesses, restaurants, casinos and schools.
July 27 2020 - 08:42
A 'tender is not a blank cheque': Tito Mboweni warns 'game over'
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at individuals involved in irregular tender processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“A tender is an ethical contract. It is not a blank cheque to deceive and steal. And stealing from unwell people during a Covid-19 pandemic, what kind of people are these criminals?,” Mboweni wrote on his Twitter timeline on Sunday night.
July 27 2020 - 08:40
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
When level-5 lockdown hit and schools closed, the national school feeding scheme vanished.
We speak to some of the families whose lifeline was severed four months ago.
July 27 2020 - 08:17
Bandile Masuku says allegations that he was involved in Covid-19 tender malpractice are false
"As the member of the executive council, I am not involved in nor do I influence the department's procurement process."
MEDIA STATEMENT :Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Bandile Masuku sets the record straight about COVID-19 procurement. pic.twitter.com/9QfJo793J0— Dr Bandile Masuku (@bandilemasuku) July 26, 2020
July 27 2020 - 07:29
Ramaphosa confident SA has 'ingredients for economic recovery' as virus wreaks havoc
"This is not the time to despair but to act. It is untenable, and unacceptable, to live with an unemployment rate of 30 percent, which will soon increase. It is also impossible to build an economy built on inequality."
From The Desk of the President - Monday, 27 July 2020 - https://t.co/QK5w30yQhm As several parts of our country experience a surge in coronavirus infections, we are also confronted with the economic damage of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/gWXdMdK1ir— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 27, 2020